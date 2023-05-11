Town of Campbell supervisors voted Tuesday to seek clarity from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation about the town’s responsibility for the Bainbridge pedestrian walkway.

An agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the town signed in 2020 dictates the state maintains ownership of the bridge over Interstate 90 but the town is responsible for “financing maintenance, rehabilitation and replacement of the path and bridge” beyond a deck replacement project that is scheduled for 2025.

Town supervisors want to specify certain responsibilities for the bridge, namely who is responsible for paying for the bridge removal if need be, and secondly, whether the department can force the town to pay for maintenance it cannot afford.

Supervisors also seek clarity on two points in the 2020 agreement — the maintenance responsibility and a liability clause that states: “The town shall defend and hold harmless WisDOT and (department’s) against, servants and employees against all losses, damages, legal expenses and other claims which WisDOT may sustain or being liable for on account of injury to or death of persons.”

Supervisors want to know if the town is responsible for legal action taken against the bridge, even though they do not own the structure.

The supervisors may seek to amend the agreement between the town and the department, which would require a motion and resolution from the town board. Additionally, the state department does not have to amend a contract that was already agreed upon by the two parties.

The town has always been responsible for some maintenance on the path, such as snow plowing, salting and repairing lighting.

The state has some maintenance scheduled for 2025. The repairs include repaving the entire deck, sandblasting rust off the support beams and repainting with an epoxy coating.

Based on the last inspection from 2021, the bridge needs repairs to the bearings, expansion joints, steel girder and more.

The pedestrian bridge was built in 1973 after a court order forced the state to construct the bridge because the interstate divided the community.