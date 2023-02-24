High school graduation is a highlight in the life of every senior. The 2023 Holmen seniors graduate on Saturday, May 27, and parents are working to continue the tradition of hosting a senior sendoff event. This year marks the 28th year of the event which is scheduled to take place the night of graduation from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on May 28. This is an opportunity for our seniors to celebrate their graduation milestone in a safe, fun, and drug- and alcohol-free environment.