High school graduation is a highlight in the life of every senior. The 2023 Holmen seniors graduate on Saturday, May 27, and parents are working to continue the tradition of hosting a senior sendoff event. This year marks the 28th year of the event which is scheduled to take place the night of graduation from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on May 28. This is an opportunity for our seniors to celebrate their graduation milestone in a safe, fun, and drug- and alcohol-free environment.
Please consider donating to this amazing event for our senior students. Monetary contributions cover the cost of food, entertainment, prizes and other expenses. Other examples of donations include gift certificates, food or appropriate items to be used for prizes and giveaways.
If you would like to support this event, make checks payable to Holmen High School (note Senior Sendoff in the memo) and send to:
Holmen High School
C/O Senior Sendoff
1001 McHugh Road
Holmen, WI 54636
If you have questions or items to donate, contact us at seniors2023.sendoff@gmail.com
.