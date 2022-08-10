Dueling Duo Piano Show to benefit HACC

The Dueling Duo Piano Show will return to Copeland Park and Events Center on Aug. 25, with proceeds going to the Holmen Area Community Center.

The group has performed more than 1,100 concerts in eight states, combining musicianship and humor as part of its all-request lineup.

Andy Gibson, Ryan Merriam and Dan Witte make up the band (As the band says on its website: “There are three people in a duo, right?”).

This is the fifth time the Dueling Duo Piano Show will perform at Copeland. But, because the band performs audience requests, you never see the same show twice.

Tickets are $10 general admission or $25 for VIP seating. Tickets can be purchased at copelandevents.com, or a limited number of cash-only tickets are available at the HACC, 600 N. Holmen Drive.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show set for 7 p.m.. The show will be presented by Town n' Country Title and WNB Financial.

The HACC specializes in bringing multiple generations together in a growing community, providing adult fitness and recreation programs, plus programming on parent support, dementia care, financial literacy, family nutrition, self-defense, local history, art classes and more.