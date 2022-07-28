Franciscan Spirituality Center offers grief support

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., is offering a five-week in-person series on grief from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays from Sept. 6-Oct.4. The series facilitated by Karna Marks, a trained spiritual director, costs $25, but discounts are available. Advance registration is required.

This group is for those who are grieving the death of a loved one. It is a welcoming place to share your thoughts, feelings and concerns, where you can talk about your loss with other people who understand because they are also grieving. Sometimes friends and family, although well-intentioned, may not understand the meaning of your loss and the depth of your pain. The support of others on the same journey can provide a great deal of comfort and healing.

More information is available at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295. The FSC is open to people of all faith backgrounds and traditions, or none. No one is turned away for inability to pay.

A free monthly session, Listening together, meets in-person 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting Monday, Sept. 12. It is led by Laurie Swan; advance registration is appreciated but drop-ins are welcome.

This group meets the second Monday of every month and provides a safe place for those who are experiencing grief and the loss of a loved one to share their stories. Grieving comes with a variety of emotions that may arise with the immediate loss of a loved one or can even surface years later. You’ll have an opportunity to process your unique experience while receiving the comfort and compassion of others who understand. Our facilitator, Laurie, has journeyed through her own grief experiences and is passionate about providing space for others to come together in their own grief process.