On a stretch of Lakeshore Drive on French Island sit five riverside bungalows, all but one of the homes have river water up to their back doors.

The one dry resident said he rebuilt his home in 2013 and made it 17 feet higher than the original 1959 home to escape any future flood waters.

Not all residents are so fortunate.

Many who live along western waterfront have worked tirelessly to divert flood water from their homes with sandbags and electric water pumps. Those experiencing the worst of the flooding have abandoned their homes and evacuated to hotels or the homes of family members.

“I've been working (to keep water out) from the minute I wake up to the minute I go to sleep these last couple of days, and I'm exhausted,” said town of Campbell resident Jules Black. “This is like a bomb going off in your life.”

By Saturday the water had risen to her front yard, so Black put sandbags to block her garage and back door. But the water found its way in and now she has about six inches of water in her garage.

River water has completely engulfed Black’s street. She and her neighbors traverse the community in knee high water boots and work together to clear trash and debris.

Black is worried the water could damage her washing machine, dryer, water heater or furnace – all of which are located in her garage. She’s put the machines on cinder blocks to keep them as far out of the water as possible.

“I thought I had time, we all thought we had more time, but it just came up so fast,” Black said. “So I've just been scrambling ever since then to get everything up and out of my garage and to get pumps in.”

Black purchased two water pumps over the weekend to remove some of the water from her garage. The pumps suffice in removing some of the flooding, but the water continues to seep in.

Flooding from the Mississippi River at La Crosse reached the major flood stage early Sunday morning and will continue to rise until it reaches 16.1 feet on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service La Crosse.

Town of Campbell on French Island has been using a high volume pump to remove water from some significantly flooded streets. The town also has a sandbag station for residents.

Many residents experiencing flooding have purchased personal transfer pumps and called off work to manage the constant water influx.

Some residents have had their power or gas turned off by Xcel Energy if the water level endangers the meter. Xcel has been working on a house by house basis when deciding whether to turn off the electricity or gas.

This is Black’s first flood experience as a homeowner. She said she would be lost if it wasn’t for the help of her neighbors who have advised her on how to keep water out of her home, helped her lift sandbags and kept her spirits up.

Black wishes there was more preparation assistance for homeowners who experience their first flood event.

“As a new homeowner it would have been helpful to know exactly what to expect and what to prepare for and then (financial) help with the pumps,” Black said.

One street over from Black, lives a resident who was living in his home in 2019 – the last time in recent history French Island saw moderate flooding of about 14 feet.

In 2019, David said he wasn’t affected by any of the flooding and that his property is just outside the floodplain. He thought he would fare OK through this flood season.

However, Monday morning, David, who declined to provide his last name, and his wife woke up to squishing floors, water coming up out of the drain in their basement and water bubbling out of cracks in the foundation. He said he purchased one of the last water transfer pumps from Menards first thing Monday morning.

The water pump maintains the current level of flooding in David’s home, which is about a couple inches covering the basement floor. Without the pump, David believes the water would rise higher.

YOUR PHOTOS: Floodwater from the Mississippi River encroaches on La Crosse Copeland Park flooding Trempealeau boat landing Copeland Park flooding Copeland Park flooding Copeland Park flooding Riverside Park

From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965 From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965