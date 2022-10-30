Holmen Area Community Center thanks the community for Pumpkin Fest support

The first Pumpkin Fest was a complete success due in large part to the support of the Holmen community. The Holmen Area Community Center would like to thank all those who helped make this event happen. First and foremost, seven generous sponsors supported this family-friendly activity allowing hundreds of kids and families to enjoy a free, inclusive activity that is intended to become an annual day of celebration. These sponsors include: Riverland Energy, Fleis Insurance, Festival Foods/Holmen, Edward Jones-Barry Ploessl, Holmen Business Association, Holmen Area Foundation and Altra Federal Credit Union. Three Thrivent Action plan grants also championed Pumpkin Fest 2022.

HACC would also like to thank the local art teachers and all of the fifth graders for sharing their talents by decorating pumpkins that lined the Halfway Creek Trail. Holmen students volunteered to work the games and hand out candy along the trail. Many others pitched in to set up/tear down and work at the bake sale, trail site and kids’ games. HACC partnered with T-Jo’s Pizza and Midway Deli to provide food and refreshments and is grateful for the continued support of American Legion Post 284 as event site host as well as the village for use of the trail.

HACC is also excited to name The Frame Gallery as winner of the business display competition and is grateful for the participation of the following businesses: Coaches Corner; Black Widow Tattoo; The Beach Club; Pizza Corral; KA Salon; Su Casa; Palm + Pine; Town N' Country Title; Lowman Dental; The Frame Gallery; King Furniture; State Farm - Bryan Helgeson; Iron Works; Interior Designs; Coulee Bank; Deep Roots Chiropractic; WNB Financial; Edward Jones – Barry Ploessl; Gundersen Clinic Holmen.

Finally, a big thank you to all who came out -- plans are already underway for Pumpkin Fest 2023! The community of Holmen has a tradition of working together to provide safe and positive activities for area families and the Holmen Area Community Center is proud to play an active role in that tradition.

-- Karen Kuhlmann, Aubrey Stetter-Hesselberg; Patty Bagniewski; Julie Weber, Laurie Kessler, Pumpkin Fest 2022 committee members