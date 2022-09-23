Holmen Area Community Center to host Pumkin Fest Oct. 22

The Holmen Area Community Center is sponsoring its inaugural Pumpkin Fest Oct. 22 to bring businesses and families together in the Halloween spirit.

Pumpkin Fest will kick off with a pumpkin-decorating contest for Holmen area businesses.

Businesses are being asked to decorate pumpkins to showcase their business as well as Holmen spirit.

The decorated pumpkins will be placed outside each business Oct. 15-22 as a way of drawing in customers.

There is a $25 entry fee for each business, with proceeds going to the Holmen Area Community Center.

A team of people from the community will be selected to judge the business pumpkins, with the winners announced during the Oct. 22 event.

The second phase of pumpkin decorating involves fifth-graders in the Holmen School District.

Students will decorate more than 300 pumpkins under supervision from district art teachers.

With the help of Holmen’s athletic teams, all of those pumpkins will be moved to the Halfway Creek Trail for the Oct. 22 event.

Families are encouraged to check out all of the student work and enjoy treat-or-treating along Halfway Creek Trail from 3 to 7 p.m. Members of the Holmen High School National Honor Society and Holmen Middle School student council will dress in costume and pass out treats along the trail.

Community members are also welcome to carve or decorate pumpkins to be placed on the trail and should drop them off at the community center on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Pumpkin Fest celebration will be based at the Holmen American Legion, which is at the head of the Halfway Creek Trail, from 3 to 7 p.m.

There is no admission for this celebration which includes games for the kids, a bake sale featuring fall treats, and trick or treating along the trail. Donations will be accepted.

Food from T-Jo’s and Midway Deli will be available for purchase from 4 to 7 p.m.

Karen Kuhlmann, new executive director at the Holmen Area Community Center states, “I am so happy to be working on this inaugural fall event designed to promote collaboration within the community while serving the mission of HACC -- hope to see everyone there.”

For more details, contact Aubrey Stetter-Hesselberg, HACC program director, 608-399-1870, programs@holmencc.org.