Holmen Area Historical Society to mark Veterans Day with talk

On Nov. 7, the Holmen Area Historical Society along with its partner, the Holmen Area Community Center, will mark Veterans Day with a unique program. With permission from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, they will show excerpts from Glen Jostad’s video interview about his experiences in WWII. Glen graduated from Holmen High School in 1941. He enlisted in the Army Air Forces after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He ended up in a POW camp in Germany. Segments of his remarkable interview will be streamed via the museum website. His daughter, Cherryl Jostad, will introduce the program and share family memorabilia from those difficult times. The event begins at 6 p.m. at HACC, 600 N. Holmen Drive, Holmen, WI 54636. It is free and open to the public.