Holmen Area Rotary Club to host Holidays in the Park

Companies, organizations and families can show off their tree decorating skill by purchasing one of the 50 trees set up by the Holmen Area Rotary Club in Holmen’s Halfway Creek Park. The trees will be illuminated every evening from Dec. 3 to Jan. 1. Visitors to the display can vote on their favorite tree. Votes can be submitted in person or can be made via the VENMO app to @holmen-rotary. All funds raised by this event go toward the Holmen Boys and Girls Club. The participating tree in each category with the most votes win a special $250 donation made in their name to the Dave and Barb Skogen Holmen Boys and Girls Club.

The opening ceremony and initial tree illumination ceremony will be conducted Dec. 3 at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the end of the Jingle Fest Parade. Trees will be illuminated every night until Jan. 1. On Saturday evenings between 4:30 and 7 p.m., club members will be available to take votes and serve hot cocoa.

For more info, go to holmenarearotary.org. Any questions can be directed to Helen Lethlean at helenlethlean@gmail.com

