The Holmen Block Party of July kicked off with a burst of excitement as vendors displayed unique offerings. Visitors were treated to an array of specialties and beverages from Old Town’s restaurateurs, who served up delicious fare with top-notch service.

The festival was a lively event with music from DJ Grizz, various fun activities such as a balloon artist, face painter, bouncy inflatables, and a dunk tank. Attendees seeking relaxation also enjoyed a serene yoga session hosted by the local studio, PALM + PINE. Among the highlights of the event was the raffle, which featured a range of enticing prizes provided by various sponsors.

The real triumph of the Summer Block Party was the charity aspect. Jenn Burns, manager of The Grind and Liz Leszczynski in connection with O’Brien & Associates, presented a $4,000.00 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Holmen. All proceeds from the raffle contributed to this donation. Jake Erickson, Nicole Brie and Brett Gullicksrud accepted the donation on behalf of the club, making a significant contribution to its valuable community initiatives.

The Boys and Girls Club of Holmen provides a safe and nurturing environment for children and teenagers to engage in educational and recreational activities.