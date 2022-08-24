Holmen School District to ask for more than $75 million on Nov. 8

At its Aug. 22 meeting, the School District of Holmen Board of Education voted to place two referendum questions on the Nov. 8 ballot totaling more than $75 million.

The first is an operational referendum and the second is a capital, or facilities, referendum. The proposed referenda focus on funding building maintenance, educational upgrades and technology needs. If approved, the money will address significant needs that cannot be addressed within the district’s annual budget, according to a district press release.

The operational referendum seeks $650,000 annually to fund future maintenance and technology needs.

The district is also asking voters to approve a $74.75 million capital referendum, which will fund additions, remodels and deferred maintenance to schools.

Tax impact

The approval of the referenda is estimated to increase school property taxes from the 2021-22 levy rate of 0.00834663.

Approval of the additional $200,000 incremental operating override would increase the mill rate by an estimated $0.04, while the $74.75 million new facilities debt would have an estimated $0.12 impact for a total estimated mill rate impact of $0.16. The mill rate is estimated to remain below the 2020-21 level of $9.77. The combined mill rate impact would result in a estimated tax increase of $16 for every $100,000 of property value.

The priorities

Since April 2021, the district has completed a comprehensive facilities study, met with and surveyed staff on facilities inadequacies, and sought feedback via a community-wide survey to determine priorities for needs and potential solutions.

While the proposed capital referendum seeks to address both maintenance and educational needs, there are specific components proposed for the following buildings:

Evergreen Elementary

High Priority Finishes, Casework, Cubby, ADA & Door Updates

Kitchen Equipment Replacement

Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface

1978 & 1992 Roof Replacement

Building Envelope & Window Repairs

LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades

Electrical Infrastructure Improvements

1978 Elevator Repairs/Updates

Exhaust Fan Replacement

Water Heater Conversion to Natural Gas

HVAC Retro-Commissioning

Kitchen/Receiving Addition with Fencing (1,730 sf)

Parking Lot Expansion & Traffic Flow Reconfiguration

Remodeling/Renovation throughout the Building

Kitchen Equipment Replacement

Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface

Roofing and Door Repairs

LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades

Fire Alarm System Replacement

Electrical Infrastructure Improvements

1972 Elevator Repairs/Updates

Exhaust Fan Replacement

HVAC Improvements and Retro-Commissioning

Traffic Flow Reconfiguration for 4k/Receiving

Remodeling/Renovation Throughout the Building

Middle School

High Priority Finishes, Casework, Locker, ADA & Door Updates

Kitchen Equipment Replacement

Site Signage, ADA, & Walkway Upgrades

Building Envelope & Door Repairs

LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades

Electrical Infrastructure Improvements

Fire Alarm & Fire Protection Upgrades

Emergency Generator Addition

Heating & Controls Systems Conversion

Air Handling Unit & Ventilation Upgrades

Exhaust Fan Improvements

Water Piping Replacement

HVAC Retro-Commissioning

Reconstruction of Original 1955 Wing (Old Viking Elementary 37,000 sf)

Remodeling/Renovation throughout the Building

Prairie View and Sand Lake Elementary Schools

Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface

Create STEM Lab

The district plans to provide information on the referenda in a variety of ways, including via its website, social media and mailings. It will offer opportunities for community members to tour the facilities and learn more in the coming weeks. For information, contact Travis Judell, communications specialist, 608-526-1332 or judtra@holmen.k12.wi.us.