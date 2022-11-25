Knights free throw contest Dec. 21 in Holmen

Let's see who can make the most free throws in the area!

The annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest is set for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Holmen Boys and Girls Club.

Registration will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the contest starting at 6:30.

Plaques are awarded boys and girls winners for ages 9 to 14 years old. Winners also advance to higher level contests.

More details are found on our Facebook Event page: www.facebook.com/events/1213769802877880. Brian Clements is the event coordinator (608) 304-1470.

Attached to this story at lacrossetribune.com is a poster for the event with a QR Code to download and print pre-registration forms to fill out and bring to the event.