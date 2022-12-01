La Crosse Artist Howard W. Colvin

Howard Colvin was an active member of La Crosse's art community and made his day job at the La Crosse Tribune. He was a talented artist who worked with various mediums, including oil, watercolor, pastels, pen and ink and charcoal.

Howard was a humble artist and insisted that there were better artists than himself. He was hesitant to show his unfinished works and insisted that even his family wait until he finished a piece to see it. He had a passion for drawing and painting dogs. One of Colvin's pieces was purchased by the marketing department at La Crosse Breweries Inc. for an advertising campaign. The original pastel drawing pictured here is of a black and white pointer puppy destroying its owner's shoe with an innocent expression and head slightly cocked to the side with a piece of the shoe in its mouth. The brewery cleverly added the text, "Sorry, Gee-I wish I could buy him a bottle of Peerless Amber."

The Colvin family moved to the Coulee Region when Howard was a child. He briefly attended the University of Minnesota to study architecture. He returned to La Crosse and began his career as a freelance advertising artist. Colvin was extremely active in the Men's Sketch Club, serving as president in 1939 and 1940. Under his leadership, a Junior Sketch Club began for boys under the age of 21.

In the early 1940s, Colvin and Clifford Andrea started Andrea & Colvin, an advertising agency working out of the Rivoli building. The pair did commercial art, merchandising, commercial photography and advertising copy. The partnership was short-lived, as Colvin enlisted during World War II. Being stationed nearly 7,000 miles from home did not stifle his creativity. He painted pin-up girls on the planes and drew portraits of fellow servicemen after a good friend asked him for one to send home. While serving in China, he completed exactly 100 portraits, and when he received his orders to go home, he still had 125 more commissioned portraits to complete.

He began working for the La Crosse Tribune in 1946 and organized the first Advertising Department. After 23 years, he retired and was excited to leisurely pursue his hobbies of art and photography. Shortly before retiring, Howard and his wife, Lugardia, turned the small house on the back of their property (affectionately known as the "cottage") into a recreation space. The main floor of the cottage had a pool table and served as an entertaining space for friends, and the second floor was an art studio for Howard during retirement.

Earlier this year, Colvin's grandson Thomas Affolter donated an extensive collection of original artwork by Colvin. To see more of Colvin's work, visit our online collections at www.lchshistory.org.