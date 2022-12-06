LCT Holiday Season Continues with Disney’s 'Beauty and the Beast!;

in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

In its initial theatrical release, famed New York Times critic, Frank Rich, described the film as having “the best Broadway Musical score of 1991,” though plans for a full-length stage adaptation would not materialize until the 1993-1994 theatrical season. Linda Woolverton, the screenwriter for the original film, adapted her screenplay for the stage and the production features an iconic score by Alan Menken and timeless lyrics by Howard Ashman with additional music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Sir Tim Rice, written specifically for the stage production; Ashman died from complications from AIDS in 1991, only eight months shy of the film’s premiere. The original production in 1994 marked the first time that the Disney made a venture into the world of Broadway entertainment. With the arrival of Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, it quickly joined the ranks of such musicals as "Cats," "Les Misérables" and "The Phantom of the Opera" as a “long-running musical” for its lengthy 13-year run on Broadway, where it played a total of 5,461 performances, making it the 10th longest running Broadway show in history to date. Since then, there have been a number of international, touring, regional, and local productions that have graced stages around the globe. “I feel deeply honored to have been entrusted with this show,” says Seth Kieser, the artistic director of LCT and the director of the production. “I had the opportunity to perform in a production of the show when the performance rights first came out for amateur groups and now, many years later, I am delighted to revisit this piece as a director and craft a version of the story with an incredible company of designers, performers, and volunteers that, I believe, is truly unique to LCT.”