Learn about '101 Years of Scouting'

The Gateway Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America celebrated its 101st anniversary this past May with an All Scouting Camporee at Camp Decorah in Holmen. Glenn Walinski, Boy Scout volunteer, is organizing a program about the long history of scouting in our area. The event, hosted by the Holmen Area Historical Society and the Holmen Area Community Center, is free and open to the public. It will be held at HACC, 600 N. Holmen Drive at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Come and share your stories and memories.