ONALASKA — Demolition began Monday on two homes at 114 and 120 Third Ave. S. in Onalaska that longtime grocers and philanthropists Dave and Barb Skogen have acquired for an expansion of Dash Park.

The Skogens created the park along Second Avenue South between Main and Irvin streets in downtown Onalaska, and donated it to the city. A dedication ceremony for the park was held in June 2018.

The Skogens had bought and cleared five properties to create the park and the adjacent restaurant that they built and lease to Matt Boshcka, who operates David Reay’s Modern Diner + Tavern restaurant at 214 Main St.

Now the Skogens have hired Strupp Trucking to demolish the two houses at 114 and 120 Third Ave. S. so the park can expand to the east. Dave Skogen acknowledged having mixed feelings about demolishing the house at 120 Third Ave. S. as his grandparents, the late Orris and Gladys Skogen, had lived there.

“Both houses are in need of repair,” Skogen said. “It just seemed to make sense” to demolish them. “Dash Park could be bigger.

“Our wish for the park addition is to gift it to the city as we did for the larger piece of the park five years ago,” Skogen said.

Skogen said he would like to see whatever improvements occur with the park expansion made within the next two years. He said he thinks restrooms and a pavilion of some kind seem most likely. Some other possible improvements could include an event lawn with a small stage and a community garden.

The Skogens will discuss details about a park expansion with city officials.

Dave Skogen is chairman of the Skogen family’s Festival Foods supermarket business.