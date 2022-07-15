Westward Road to perform at Connect Church

Performing songs from their latest album "Love Has Won," Westward Road will have a free concert at Connect Church at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Donations will be accepted for the band.

Connect Church is located on South Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska past Gundersen Clinic.

Providing a unique blend of gospel and modern worship music is where Westward Road excels. The group is an exciting and dynamic family trio, led by Scott Roberts, a 20-year veteran worship leader and nation charting songwriter, and his wife, Kelli Roberts, an award-winning vocalist. Their son, Garrett Roberts completes the gifted musical family with his smooth vocal tones.

Their "out of the box" take on worship and gospel music and ability to lead God's people into His presence through worship will have audiences of all ages falling in love with this fun and energetic trio.