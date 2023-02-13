To Mark Women’s History Month, the Holmen Area Historical Society has invited Deenie Laskey to talk about her service as an army nurse and the writing of her remarkable memoir, "Journal from Iraq: A Nurse’s Story." There is so much in it about the courage, the sacrifices, and the triumphs of our military, including medical personnel, on the front lines during a time of war. Those wishing to have her autograph a copy can purchase it ahead of time on Amazon. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Holmen Area Community Center, 600 N. Holmen Drive. It will also be live streamed on the Holmen Area Historical Society’s Facebook page. This is a free public event.