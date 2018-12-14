Members of the Onalaska Area Historical Society attending a holiday brunch at the Lumber Baron Inn enjoyed 21st century amenities served up in Victorian Era style.
Ken and Sandy Berg own and operate the inn on Second Avenue in Onalaska. The mansion overlooking Lake Onalaska was built in 1888 by lumberman C.H. Nichols. When building his house, Nichols installed many amenities considered modern for the time such as running water, gas lighting, central steam heat and an underground lawn soaker system.
When the lumber era in Wisconsin phased out, Nichols sold his business and home.
“In 1922, Nichols sold out and went to Washington,” Ken said. “He built seven mills and his employees began to build houses around the mills. He named one town Onalaska.”
When the Bergs came to the Onalaska and Holmen area, they often drove past the lumberman’s mansion. Sandy dreamed of owning and operating a gift shop and the couple approached the house’s owners about selling it.
George Herrmann, owner at the time, told the Bergs he wouldn’t sell the house; it would go to his children and their children. Sometime later, the Bergs approached Herrmann again, asking whether they could buy the carriage house. Again, Herrmann turned them down.
Ken left his business card with Herrmann and asked the house owner to give him a call should he change his mind. The call did come in the early 1990s after Herrmann passed away and his children found the business card tucked away in a desk.
“George had written a note on the back that said, ‘If the kids don’t want the house, sell it to this man,’” Ken said.
The Bergs met with George’s widow, Violet, and their children. A handshake agreement was made, but the closing was delayed because their lawyer was out of town for six weeks. During the interim, word got out that the house was for sale. That resulted in the Herrmann family receiving other offers – all more than the Bergs offered.
However, the Herrmann widow and children stood by the handshake agreement and sold the house to Ken and Sandy.
Even after she agreed to the sale, Violet Herrmann continued to be interested in the remodeling and other activities at the mansion, sometimes to the Bergs’ chagrin.
As the couple was remodeling the house, friends urged them to make it into a B&B. Eventually, the Bergs were convinced to go in that direction and their renovations resulted in five welcoming rooms for guests.
“We’ve had five couples who have stayed over 100 times,” Ken said.
Every room has a full bath and the Attic Suite is fitted with a Jacuzzi and a panoramic view of Lake Onalaska and the Minnesota bluffs. Stays include a Victorian style breakfast.
The mansion has been designated as a historical site by the city, county, state and the national historical societies.
The inn is closed during the winter months, but is open other times of the year. The Bergs can be reached by calling 608-781-8938.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.