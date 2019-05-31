Wergeland Lodge, Sons of Norway, La Crosse and area, is presenting the Luren Singers from Decorah, Iowa, at 7 p.m. June 6 at First Lutheran Church at 410 Main St., Onalaska.
The concert will be followed by a pie and ice cream social.
The Luren Singers consist of 70-80 male singers from Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
It is the oldest Norwegian- American male chorus in America. On March 17, 1868, four homesick Norwegian immigrant pastors began to sing together regularly, taking the name “Luren,” forming the roots of the Luren Singing Society.
The chorus sings a variety of music and has performed around the country as well as in Norway. Dr. David Judisch has directed since 1975.
The concert and social are free, but donations will be collected at the concert and at the social to help defray expenses of travel for the Luren Singers. Lodge members are asked to donate one or two pies, but no pies with nuts per church policy.
