Here is the Luther High School 2018-19 First Semester Honor Roll:
Seniors: Chelsea Bruemmer, Samantha Bunke, Carissa Falkenberg, Quaid Handy, Cianna Hoppe, Ruoqiu Huang, Katie Kirsch, Samuel Larson, Jolene Las, Bennett Loersch, Cynda Protsman, Elliott Schroeder, Kaitlyn Stratman, David Vannucchi, Paige Wagner and Jacob Yew.
Juniors:
Mahreah Bain, Olivia Baudek, Katherine Bruns, Evan Budin, Phoebe Christenson, Levi Cox, Ryan Crick, Peter Garofalo, Joshua Hackbarth, Karinna Handy, Tyler Kaiser, Annabelle Koenig, Emily Komay, Abbigayle Las, Abigail Lenz, Joseph McNamara, John Michels, Tyler Savor, Brandon Stadtler, Elizabeth Stuebs, Katie Tauscher, Kelly Tauscher, Jenna Wahl, Christian Wihlm and Emily Wintrone.
Sophomores: James Biedenbender, Caylee Bruemmer, Cole Christopherson, Corey Deyo, Eric Dobberstein, Kyler Ernst, Sidney Falkenberg, Makayla Hansen, Jonathan Harbach, Sarah Hoffe, Josiah Hoppe, Sarah Kirsch, Madison Kruschel, Katie Kutz, Isaiah Loersch, Kaytlin Pohlman, Konner Raddatz, Emma Ries, Micah Schibbelhut, Leah Schilling, Julia Strangman, Thomas Teegan, Grace Vannucchi, Jessica Waege and Cassandra Warren.
Freshmen:
Kayleigh Anderson, Samuel Baudek, Jenna Bertolotti, Aspen Boldt, Elle Bolstad, Madelynn Crabtree, Jenna Crick, Chloe Erdmann, Ava Fisher, Mckenzie Franks, Meghan Johnson, Rachel Koenig, Josiah Larson, Michael Lazzaretti, Alaina Neumeister, Susan Riedel, Jack Rogers, Timothy Seiler, Joshua Stratman, Jada Wahl, Justin Walleck, Ronald Walters, Leah Wintrone and Brianna Zenke.
