Buck Manley is the new chief of the Holmen Area Fire Department.
The fire board held a closed session Nov. 7 to discuss Manley’s future with the department, then voted to not only continue the chief’s employment, but change his official title to fire chief.
“It was unanimous to make Buck Manley the department’s fire chief,” said Doug Jorstad, Holmen Village Board’s representative on the fire board.
Manley was hired as the department’s assistant chief during the summer to fill a position left vacant with the retirement of Assistant Chief Bill Bulawa. During the probation period of his employment, Manley also assumed the responsibilities of fire chief after the retirement of Fire Chief Paul Menches.
Manley’s new status was made effective Nov. 7 with deferment on salary until Jan. 1, 2019, due to budget constraints.
Outgoing fire board President Steve Johnston attended the meeting via video conference. Johnston has moved out of the fire district and asked the other board members to consent to have Jorstad preside over the meeting.
“During his (Manley’s) time here, he has increased the fire department’s presence in the community,” Johnston said.
The fire department won’t be looking to fill the now-vacant assistant position funder the 2019 budget. This will mean the fire department will continue to be understaffed at its administrative level. The priority for 2019 will be continued training, professional development and increasing the number of trained and qualified staff at all levels exceeding the minimum state requirements.
To prepare the department’s firefighter/emergency medical technicians to step into leadership positions, Manley is formulating a program focused on providing direction for firefighters to advance.
“We’re looking to create a promotional process for part-time to move into officer positions,” Manley said.
He said, the promotional process would provide the opportunity for current and future fire department members a strategic plan for their professional development.
“Promotions have traditionally been by election internally with no requirements for training or education,” Manley said. “That becomes a popularity contest that often promotes unqualified individuals. There may be a need for an external fire officer hire for our career firefighters as we currently do not have any internal candidates who meet the qualifications for full-time fire officer. We will be looking into those options in 2019.”
Johnston agreed the more the department can do to promote advancement within the department will benefit the fire department and the community.
To move the program forward, the fire board voted to approve the professional development policy presented by Manley as well as a policy for holiday scheduling.
Fire board president
In other action taken outside the closed session, Rolly Bogert was elected as interim president to fill Johnston’s seat until spring. Bogert served as president of the board for several years until Johnston was elected in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.