Mary Schams: Respect officers in our schools

The positive relationship with officers often starts at the elementary school level through the DARE program.

Not only is the educational component of the DARE program important, but the relationships that are built between students and the DARE officer are invaluable at the elementary level, carrying through their formative years.

In Onalaska, the DARE program is taught by Officer Leah Myers. In Holmen, the DARE Officer is Kevin Bauer. DARE officers teach formal instruction to 5th grade students, but their positive presence in the school reaches well beyond 5th grade.

In Onalaska, staff has observed that any student that Officer Myers comes in contact with is greeted warmly. This makes for a positive interaction with law enforcement.

For some students this is their first interaction with law enforcement, and for a few it might be an interaction different from ones they may have previously observed due to personal situations.

The support that the DARE officer gives to the Resource Officer is vital and makes this team a huge asset to our schools, as they are familiar with each school, and would be able to quickly and efficiently respond to any emergency.

Resource and DARE officers’ dedication goes above and beyond their duties of helping to educate our students and keep them safe. They lead by example, by being compassionate, positive role models and a friendly, active presence in our schools. The officers in Onalaska and Holmen truly make a difference in our schools and in the lives of staff, students and families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0