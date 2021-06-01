The following students were chosen as the May Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th Grade
Kedra Stroyny, child of Brian & Trisha Stroyny
Elise Malak, child of Ryan & Erin Malak
Claire Stevenson, child of Shawn & Heidi Stevenson
7th Grade
Braylan Welch, child of Matthew & Shawna Welch
Benita Raymond, child of Raymond Pethineedi & Shabina Helan Raymond
Isabelle Korthuis, child of Chadwick & Andrea Korthuis
8th Grade
Breuna McKnight, child of Jessica & Anthony Quinn II & Lorenzo McKnight
Katie Lange, child of Matthew & Lorie Lange
Gabe Yeske, child of Gerald Yeske, Jr. & Trina Osborn-Yeske