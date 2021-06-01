 Skip to main content
May Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
The following students were chosen as the May Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th Grade

Kedra Stroyny, child of Brian & Trisha Stroyny

Elise Malak, child of Ryan & Erin Malak

Claire Stevenson, child of Shawn & Heidi Stevenson

7th Grade

Braylan Welch, child of Matthew & Shawna Welch

Benita Raymond, child of Raymond Pethineedi & Shabina Helan Raymond

Isabelle Korthuis, child of Chadwick & Andrea Korthuis

8th Grade

Breuna McKnight, child of Jessica & Anthony Quinn II & Lorenzo McKnight

Katie Lange, child of Matthew & Lorie Lange

Gabe Yeske, child of Gerald Yeske, Jr. & Trina Osborn-Yeske

