'Meatballs & Lefse' memories presentation set for June 7

Holmen area 8th graders’ presentations May 4 on “Living History” gave voice to how this unprecedented year has played out in their lives. The Holmen Area Historical Society is in the process of publishing a book containing their essays and will be sending a copy on to the State Historical Society for their holdings addressing this historic year.

Our next virtual program will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7. Cynthia Bertelsen will present “Meatballs & Lefse: Memories and Recipes from a Scandinavian-American Farming Life.”

Her cookbook of the same title is rich with photographs, stories, and great recipes from the family of Ethel and Knute Bertelsen who raised six children on a small family farm in the Coulee Region.

Once again The Historical Society is collaborating with our new partner, the Holmen Area Community Center, to bring this to you. You can register for this Zoom presentation at HACC’s website once their June calendar is up.

Or you can view it live on June 7 by going to their Facebook page. The message about immigrants coming to America to make life better for their children and grandchildren is especially timely. Any questions, please contact Lynne Valiquette, HAHS program coordinator

