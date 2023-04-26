Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for January/February are:
Grade 7
McKinley Stanton, son of Matthew and Amy Stanton
Grade 8
Kirstyn Adams, daughter of Keith and Jennifer Adams
Aaron Dunigan Jr, Son of Aaron Sr. and Christana Dunigan
Grade 9
Miranda Banse, daughter of Matt and Jenny Banse
Matthew Adams, son of Dan and Shana Adams
Grade 10
Ava Campbell, daughter of Shanon Campbell and Suzi Wyss
Cadence Holliday, daughter of Cory and Chanelle Holliday
Grade 11
Kellee Hangartner, daughter of Brent and Jessica Hangartner
Caylie Hanson, daughter of Jeff and Melissa Hanson
Grade 12
Jasmin Wagner, daughter of Brandon and Mindy Wagner
Trentin Frederick, son of Jennifer Jerome-Hughes and Doug Hughes
Noah Hanson, son of Erik and Sylva Hanson