Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for October and November

Students of the month for October:
Grade 7
- Colbie Kramer, student of Sarah and Travis Kramer
Grade 8
- Kennedy Krueger, student of Greg and Twyla Krueger
Grade 9
- Rawlins Clark, student of Joe and Nikki Clark
Grade 10
- Kellee Hangartner, student of Jessica and Brent Hangartner
Grade 11
- Shellia Xiong, student of Kou and Mai Xiong
Grade 12
- Ty Patterson, student of Mark and Kersten Patterson
Students of the month for November:
Grade 7
- Matt Fredrick, student of Kim and Jeff Fredrick
Grade 8
- Danica Stello, student of Brent and Heather Stello
Grade 9
- Jillian Streetman, student of Danielle Olson
Grade 10
- Dallas Getchell, student of Teresa Getchell
Grade 11
- Gerry Vang, student of Bee Vang and Yeng Her
Grade 12
- Drew DeBerg, student of DelRoy and Karen DeBerg