Student of the Month

Melrose-Mindoro Junior/Senior School’s students of the month for October and November

Students of the month for October:

Grade 7

  • Colbie Kramer, student of Sarah and Travis Kramer

Grade 8

  • Kennedy Krueger, student of Greg and Twyla Krueger

Grade 9

  • Rawlins Clark, student of Joe and Nikki Clark

Grade 10

  • Kellee Hangartner, student of Jessica and Brent Hangartner

Grade 11

  • Shellia Xiong, student of Kou and Mai Xiong

Grade 12

  • Ty Patterson, student of Mark and Kersten Patterson

Students of the month for November:

Grade 7 

  • Matt Fredrick, student of Kim and Jeff Fredrick

Grade 8 

  • Danica Stello, student of Brent and Heather Stello

Grade 9

  • Jillian Streetman, student of Danielle Olson

Grade 10

  • Dallas Getchell, student of Teresa Getchell

Grade 11

  • Gerry Vang, student of Bee Vang and Yeng Her

Grade 12

  • Drew DeBerg, student of DelRoy and Karen DeBerg
Clark, Rawlins 10-21.jpg

Clark
DeBerg, Drew 11-21.jpg
Fredrick, Matt 11-21.jpg

Fredrick
Getchell, Dallas 11-21.jpg

Getchell
Hangartner, Kellee 10-21.jpg

Hangartner
Kramer, Colbie 10-21.jpg

Kramer
Krueger, Kennedy 10-21.jpg

Krueger
Patterson, Ty 10-21.jpg

Patterson
Stello, Danica 11-21.jpg

Stello
Streetman, Jillian 11-21.jpg

Streetman
Vang, Gerry 11-21.jpg

Vang
Xiong, Shellia 10-21.jpg

Xiong
