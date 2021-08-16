Milk truck featured at Holmen Area Historical Society event

The Holmen Area Historical Society and the Holmen Area Community Center continue to feature local history. On Monday, Sept. 13, beginning at 6 p.m., the program will be “Holmen Creamery Milk Truck.”

Roger and Dan McHugh’s father, Francis, hauled milk for the Holmen Creamery. They will share photographs, artifacts, and stories about this early Holmen business. In addition, a restored replica of the truck Francis McHugh used will be parked in front of the Community Center.

Note, this program will be on the second Monday in September, due to the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 6. As always, these programs are free and open to the public and will be offered both in person and via Zoom (registration at HACC’w website).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0