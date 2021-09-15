Mini Donut Half Marathon & 5K Honor Walk Saturday

The Mini Donut Half Marathon & 5K Honor Walk, an event held each year in September as part of National Suicide Prevention Month, will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 in Onalaska and Trempealeau. All proceeds raised go into the community for mental health initiatives.
Here is the schedule of events:
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday: Packet pickup at River Trail Cycles in Onalaska
- 7 a.m. Saturday: Half marathon kick off at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Riders Club Road in Onalaska
- 8-11 a.m. Saturday: Finish line celebration of life behind the Trempealeau Hotel
- 10 a.m. Saturday: 5K honor walk/run begins at hotel