New Holmen center offers memberships

Memberships to the new Holmen Area Community Center are available and can be accessed online at www.holmencc.org or in-person on select days in September, with virtual-only programming set to begin in October.

Membership to the HACC allows access to members-only programs and the walking track (initially with limited hours due to COVID restrictions); discounts on a wide range of classes and activities; invitations to social and center activities; and most importantly continued support of this long-awaited facility.

Membership costs do not include access to the Boys & Girls Club programming.

Adult Individual - $60 per year

Adult Household - $110 per year

Senior Individual - $55 per year (age 65 or older)

Senior Household - $100 per year (one member of the household, 65 or older).

For those who prefer in-person membership sign up, sessions for enrolling will be held at the facility on:

• Fridays, Sept. 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 16, 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.