New Holmen center offers memberships

Memberships to the new Holmen Area Community Center are available and can be accessed online at www.holmencc.org or in-person on select days in September, with virtual-only programming set to begin in October.
Membership to the HACC allows access to members-only programs and the walking track (initially with limited hours due to COVID restrictions); discounts on a wide range of classes and activities; invitations to social and center activities; and most importantly continued support of this long-awaited facility.
Membership costs do not include access to the Boys & Girls Club programming.
Adult Individual - $60 per year
Adult Household - $110 per year
Senior Individual - $55 per year (age 65 or older)
Senior Household - $100 per year (one member of the household, 65 or older).
For those who prefer in-person membership sign up, sessions for enrolling will be held at the facility on:
• Fridays, Sept. 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 16, 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Community members are also invited to go to the calendar tab on the HACC website to sign up for orientation sessions (up to eight people at a time) to learn more about what the center has to offer on:
• Tuesdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29 at 10 a.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 17, 24 and 31 at 5 p.m.
Executive Director Jacob Hart will also host a virtual orientation that will be posted on the website.
Community members who attend the in-person registration or orientation sessions are asked to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
For more information about HACC memberships and orientation, send an email to jhart@holmencc.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!