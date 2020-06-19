New Holmen Community Center represents partnership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the June 15 deadline realized, the Holmen Area Community Center is thrilled to announce that more than 500 responses were tallied from the survey that was extended to all area citizens in an effort to determine the programming and activities deemed most important.

Information gathered about a wide variety of offerings in the areas of health, wellness, arts and crafts, and clubs will provide the foundation for the programming work that must be completed for the fall opening date of Sept. 1.

While it will be impossible to offer everything listed on the survey, attention will be given to those events/activities that garnered the highest percentage of interest. Given the large number of survey responses, many who took part in the survey also wondered just how this schedule is going to work?

If you have not seen the floor plan of this new facility, please go to our website for a solid overview of how the space is arranged.

The HACC will have dedicated space that can be used for programming specifically designated for the entire community — this space includes a large meeting area, serving kitchen and food pantry, a private lounge area, an exam room, office and storage space and restrooms.