The Holmen Area Fire District Association board learned its new emergency response vehicles need some tweaking.
The Holmen Area Fire Department acquired the two new trucks last year and department personnel have discovered a storage area on the new rescue squad leaks and the ladder truck has been having issues with its tires resulting in the department needing to replace four already.
The board members told Holmen Area Fire Department Chief Buck Manley at its Feb. 21 meeting to have repairs made to the response vehicles delivered to the department last year and have the issues remedied before the board’s March meeting.
Both vehicles are still under warranty.
The department bought the Quint-model aerial platform truck, made by Pierce of Oshkosh, for $861,000. Quotes for similar trucks presented by other manufacturers were $872,561, $979,302 and $1,099,000. The fire district was able to purchase the aerial platform truck at a lower price because it was a demonstration model and had already spent time on the road.
The rescue squad cost $130,000 and is a multi-faceted vehicle that can be deployed to a variety of incidents such as vehicle accidents, basic medical calls, rescue operations, rapid intervention and other situations the previous rescue squad wasn’t capable of handling. Part of the financing for the truck came from the ALM Charities Grant.
Manley gave the fire district board an update on the status of a grant the department has applied for to cover the costs of an exhaust system for the fire station. The grant has been approved, but the funds will be released when a bid for the system has been accepted. When a bid is approved, the system could be installed within 120 days.
“One bid is in; we have to get two bids,” Manley said. “The systems are all good, but it comes down to service. The primary bidder is for a top of the line system based out of Wisconsin.”
The system ventilates the apparatus bay of the exhaust produced by the vehicles. Manley assured the fire board the exhaust system could be reinstalled in a new fire station if the fire association board undertakes the construction of a new fire station.
The Holmen Area Fire District serves the village of Holmen and the towns of Onalaska and Holland and each municipality has two representatives each sitting on the fire board.
The district is hosting a Candidates Night March 19 to provide a forum for candidates from the towns of Holland and Onalaska and the Village of Holmen to share their views on the fire department.
