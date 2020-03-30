New troopers join State Patrol

Troopers from Holmen and Onalaska are part of a class of 42 new Wisconsin State patrol officers who recently completed 26 weeks of training at the State Patrol Academy.

Rolly Wagas of Holmen and Brandon Dawson have completed training as part of the 65th class to graduate from the academy, located at Fort McCoy.

Wagas and Dawson will be assigned to patrol La Crosse County.

Other new troopers from the region include Nathaniel Hausman of La Crosse, Forrest Cantwell of Black River Falls and Collin Koval of Independence.

Gov. Tony Evers congratulated the graduating class, saying: “The ongoing public health emergency is a powerful reminder of the important and life-saving services provided by our emergency responders. These new state troopers, along with all those who serve in uniform, deserve our full gratitude and support.”

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson emphasized the importance of safe movement of people and commerce. “The men and women of the Wisconsin State Patrol are at the forefront of that mission and we’re very thankful for their dedication and service,” he said.

