Now is good time to joing HACC

If you have not already become a member of the Holmen Area Community Center, here is yet another reason why doing so is a very good investment in our community.

The underlying foundation of the HACC mission is collaboration — a way for community agencies and organizations to work together to provide services and programs that enhance and support the lives of our neighbors, friends and family.

The Coulee Region is fortunate to have many resources and organizations who are willing to bring a variety of offerings to our community instead of making our community go to them. In other words, a win-win situation.

One of those partnerships that is an even bigger win is with the UW-La Crosse Recreation Management and Therapeutic Recreation Department.

Therapeutic recreation is a systematic process that utilizes recreation and other activity-based interventions to address the assessed needs of individuals with illnesses and/or disabling conditions, as a means to psychological and physical health, recovery and well-being.

As part of their program, UW-L students will prepare presentations that are part of course expectations, and also extremely beneficial to all participating. The HACC is lucky enough to be on the receiving end of those presentations.