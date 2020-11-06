Now is good time to joing HACC

If you have not already become a member of the Holmen Area Community Center, here is yet another reason why doing so is a very good investment in our community.
The underlying foundation of the HACC mission is collaboration — a way for community agencies and organizations to work together to provide services and programs that enhance and support the lives of our neighbors, friends and family.
The Coulee Region is fortunate to have many resources and organizations who are willing to bring a variety of offerings to our community instead of making our community go to them. In other words, a win-win situation.
One of those partnerships that is an even bigger win is with the UW-La Crosse Recreation Management and Therapeutic Recreation Department.
Therapeutic recreation is a systematic process that utilizes recreation and other activity-based interventions to address the assessed needs of individuals with illnesses and/or disabling conditions, as a means to psychological and physical health, recovery and well-being.
As part of their program, UW-L students will prepare presentations that are part of course expectations, and also extremely beneficial to all participating. The HACC is lucky enough to be on the receiving end of those presentations.
Students in Lindsey Kirschbaum’s class have designed presentations based on this process and will provide an opportunity for all of us to learn more about strategic interventions that are purposeful in addressing ways to live stronger, more productive lives.
“The partnership with the HACC came during a time where we did not know if there would be hands-on opportunities for our students. This opportunity to give our undergraduate and dual degree students a chance to provide virtual programming is not only beneficial, but also innovative,” Kirschbaum said. “I feel very fortunate to be able to foster this new partnership during a pandemic, and hope to continue to see this relationship between the HACC and the RMTR department bloom to something greater”.
By signing up for these presentations, HACC members will not only learn more about these strategies but will also be supporting local students who are advancing in their careers. The community of Holmen has a long history of supporting all things education, so take a look at these upcoming programs to not only learn more, but to also help these young people move forward in their lives – a strong collaboration indeed!
Thursday, Nov. 5: 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.—Thanksgiving Turkey Tales: A Time for Art, Memories, and Reflection.
Thursday, Nov. 12: 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. – Timeless Entertainment – games promoting socialization
Tuesday, Nov. 17: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.—Yoga and Meditation to learn skills to destress, especially during the holidays
Thursday, Nov. 19: 12:45 to 2:00 p.m. – Brain Games – humor, play and problem solving through games.
Thursday, Dec. 12: 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.—Jingle All the Way: Balance and Stretching Exercise with Heidi
If you are interested in supporting our local students and learning more about therapeutic recreation, go to our website (holmencc.org) to become a member and sign up for these presentations – while you are there, take a look at the many other amazing programs listed on our calendar
