Officials confirm 3 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County, remind protesters to wear masks and social distance

"That concerns us," she said. "It makes the risk level for all of us go up" if officials cannot track and understand the spread of the virus in the community.

Rombalski added that other health departments across the state have also seen an increased difficulty in contact tracing.

"That is something we're going to monitor carefully, and we do our very best to make sure we can determine those exposures, because it is important for anyone who has been exposed to be aware," she said.

The area will also be holding another drive-up testing site with the National Guard next week on June 8 at the Wisconsin Technical Center parking lot.

The group will be releasing more information on the event, but it will again be open to anyone who is showing any of the symptoms of the virus, even if mild.

As members of the community gather to protest the killing of George Floyd, officials also reminded folks who are participating to wear masks and stay six feet apart from each other if possible.

Exposure to the disease at a peaceful protest "would be extremely tragic," Rombalski said. "Especially in a population that has been hit harder."