 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OHS Alumni seek wall inductee nominees
0 comments

OHS Alumni seek wall inductee nominees

  • 0

The Onalaska High School Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2021 Wall of Excellence. Inductees can include graduates, former staff members and community members that have made significant contributions to Onalaska High School.

The nomination form can be found on on the OHS Alumni Association Website, https://onalaskaalumni.com/wall-of-excellence-nominations or by contacting the main office at the high school at (608) 783-4561. Nominations must be received at the high school by April 23.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News