OHS Alumni seek wall inductee nominees

The Onalaska High School Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2021 Wall of Excellence. Inductees can include graduates, former staff members and community members that have made significant contributions to Onalaska High School.

The nomination form can be found on on the OHS Alumni Association Website, https://onalaskaalumni.com/wall-of-excellence-nominations or by contacting the main office at the high school at (608) 783-4561. Nominations must be received at the high school by April 23.