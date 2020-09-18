 Skip to main content
Omni Center hosts vendor market
The Onalaska Omni Center will host Market in the Park, an outdoor vendor market, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26.

The Market in the Park will be held in the Omni Center

parking lot and will provide a safe outdoor environment for shopping from various vendors.

Shoppers can expect many vendors selling accessories, décor, crafts, gifts and more.

There will also be live music, food trucks and a bar. Nonperishable food and monetary donations will be accepted at the event to help support the Onalaska Food Pantry.

Health and safety precautions will be in place. Masks are encouraged; social distancing is required.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/onalaskaomni

