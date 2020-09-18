Omni Center hosts vendor market

The Onalaska Omni Center will host Market in the Park, an outdoor vendor market, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26.
The Market in the Park will be held in the Omni Center
parking lot and will provide a safe outdoor environment for shopping from various vendors.
Shoppers can expect many vendors selling accessories, décor, crafts, gifts and more.
There will also be live music, food trucks and a bar. Nonperishable food and monetary donations will be accepted at the event to help support the Onalaska Food Pantry.
Health and safety precautions will be in place. Masks are encouraged; social distancing is required.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/onalaskaomni
