Ona Park & Rec to host Touch a Truck event

Round up the entire family to see, touch, climb and learn all about different types of trucks, vehicles, machines and equipment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Touch A Truck! This family friendly event will take place in the Onalaska Omni Center parking lot for kids of all ages! The event is free, but we do ask that you consider bringing a nonperishable food item to donate to the Onalaska Food Pantry.

Children will be allowed to touch, climb, sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horn, pose for photos and ask questions about their favorite vehicles in a safe and supervised environment! Accompanying personnel will teach the children about the equipment/vehicles and how they help our local community. Word on the street is that they may be passing out some goodies as well! If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to Alex at the Park & Rec office at 608-781-9560x, ext. 3, or by email at ainglett@onalaskawi.gov.