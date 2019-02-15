Onalaska police
Jan. 31
10:02 a.m. – An officer took a report in the 2300 block of Cobblestone Cove of fraud in the amount of $1,900.
Feb. 3 11:33 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1100 block of Redwood St. of burglary and items taken valued at $42.
Feb. 4
11:17 p.m. – A 19-year-old West Salem man was arrested near the intersection of Oak Forest Drive and Canary Lane and cited for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia for manufacturing/ producing/storing methamphetamine and for operating after revocation.
9:51 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1000 block of Redwood St. of the theft of moveable objects valued at $50.
Feb. 6
1:58 p.m. – A 32-year-old Taylor man was arrested in the 9500 block of Hwy. 16 and cited for retail theft of items valued at $15 and for misdemeanor bail jumping.
Holmen police
Feb. 3
10:20 p.m. – A 31-year-old Holmen man was arrested near the intersection of Lee and Morris streets and cited for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 6
4:06 p.m. – A 22-year-old Holmen woman was arrested in the 2800 block of Locust Ave. S. and cited for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property valued at $400.
Feb. 7
2:37 a.m. – A Holmen teen was cited near the intersection of Starlite Drive and Heather Place for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 26 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accident with injuries; a medical assist; an unintentional detector activation, no fire; two carbon monoxide detector activations, no CO; and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 16 EMS calls, an odor investigation and a carbon monoxide investigation.
