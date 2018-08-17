Onalaska Police
Aug. 4
6:04 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of retail theft in the 3100 block of Market Place of $239.
10:31 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of auto theft in the 1100 block of 10th Ave. N. of $1,000.
9:02 p.m. – A 46-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the 9400 block of State Hwy 16 and cited for retail theft of items valued at $511.
1:53 a.m. – A 21-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 300 block of Gordon Lane and charged with disorderly conduct, second degree reckless endangering safety and criminal damage to property.
Aug. 5
5:49 a.m. – A 24-year-old Waterloo, Iowa, woman was arrested in the 100 block of Ninth Ave. S. and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 6
12:10 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of theft from a business in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadows Dr. of items valued at $3,200.
Aug. 7
8:44 p.m. – An officer took a theft complaint in the 700 block of Hilltopper Dr. of a bicycle valued at $250.
Aug. 9
3:24 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9400 block of State Hwy 16 of retail theft of items valued at $399.
Holmen Police
Aug. 4
6:08 p.m. – A 20-year-old La Crosse man was arrested near the intersection of McHugh Rd. and Empire St. and charged with operating while under the influence of controlled substance and unsafe lane deviation.
8:59 p.m. – A 53-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the 600 block of Main St. and charged with disorderly conduct while armed.
Aug. 5
3:19 a.m. – Three Holmen teens and one Onalaska teen were charged at Saddlewood St. and Remington Dr. with underage drinking and possession.
Aug. 6
1:53 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 800 block of Starlite Dr. of theft of items valued at $1,600 from a vehicle.
5:10 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 300 block of Heather Pl. of theft of items valued at $850 from a vehicle.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 27 EMS calls, excluding vehicle accident with injury; a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill; two unintentional smoke detector activations, no fire; a service call; a public service assistance; and dispatched and canceled en route.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 16 EMS calls, a motor vehicle accident, a gas detector alarm, a flow alarm, an electrical odor and a burning without permit.
