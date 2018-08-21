Onalaska Police
Aug. 9
8:11 p.m. – A 57-year-old Bangor woman was arrested in the 9400 block of State Hwy 16 and cited for retail theft of items valued at $837.
Aug. 10
2:07 p.m. – Officers took a complaint from a victim of an online swindle in the amount of $1,450 in the 500 block of Quincy St.
Aug. 14
5:04 a.m. – A 36-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested in the 700 block of Krueger Ct. and cited for battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
9:58 p.m. – An Onalaska teen was cited in the 400 block of Mason St. with possession of drug paraphernalia and medication without prescription.
Holmen Police
Aug. 11
11:40 p.m. – Two Holmen teens were cited at the intersection of Union St. and Commerce Dr. for underage drinking.
Aug. 15
9:57 a.m. – A 30-year-old Holmen woman was arrested in the 500 block of Holmen Dr. and cited for issuing worthless checks amounting to $3,110 plus $156 in fees.
11:46 p.m. – A 21-year-old Galesville man was arrested at the interchange of U.S. Hwy 53 and State Hwy 35 and cite for operating while under the influence and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 17 EMS calls, excluding vehicle accident with injury; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; assisted police or other governmental agency; a false alarm or false call; and two incidents of being dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 18 EMS calls, a farm machinery accident and a natural gas leak.
