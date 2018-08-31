Onalaska Police
Aug. 17
12:14 p.m. – An officer took a complaint from a resident in the 2100 block of Sandlewood Dr. regarding credit card fraud of $1,029.
Aug. 18
5:57 a.m. – A 23-year-old Onalaska man was arrest on a warrant in the 2200 block of Abbey Rd. and was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.
9:19 p.m. – An 18-year-old Eau Claire man was arrested at the intersection of Oak Forest Dr. and Canary Lane and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, speeding and operating while under influence.
Aug. 20
12:26 a.m. – A male Galesville teen was arrested in the 1400 block of Main St. and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, violating absolute sobriety, underage consumption, a minor in possession of alcohol and operating without required lamps lighted. Three other teens from Galesville and Trempealeau were cited for violating absolute sobriety.
5:18 a.m. – A male La Crosse teen was arrested at the intersection of State Hwy 16 and Medary Ln. and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with an alcohol concentration and speeding.
11:48 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 100 block of Hazelwood Ln. of the theft of two bicycles valued at $400.
Aug. 21
3:56 a.m. – A 24-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested at the intersection of East Ave. N and was charged with operating while under the influence and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
Aug. 22
9:10 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 400 block of Main St. of the theft of a cell phone valued at $669.
Holmen Police
Aug. 17
10:52 p.m. – A 20-year-old West Salem man was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Monarch Ln. and Western Ave. and was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 18
6:40 p.m. – A 22-year-old Hixton man was arrested at the intersection of Holmen Dr. and Gaarder Rd. and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, operating after revocation and bail jumping.
8:19 p.m. – A 24-year-old Harshaw man was arrested in the 3400 block of Holmen Dr. and was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II narcotic, possession of mediation without prescription and bail jumping.
Aug. 21
10:47 a.m. – A male Holmen teen was arrested at the intersection of State Hwy 35 and Walden Pl. and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while suspended.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 13 EMS calls, excluding vehicle accident with injury; an arcing, shorted electrical equipment; a downed power line; a water or steam leak; a carbon monoxide incident; two unintentional detector activations, no fire; an unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire; a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO; assisted police or other governmental agency; a public service assistance; and dispatched and canceled en route.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 11 EMS calls, a fire alarm and a false alarm vehicle fire report.
