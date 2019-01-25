Onalaska police
Jan. 11
2:52 a.m. – A 34-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 200 block of Fourth Ave. S. and charged with operating while under the influence, hit-and-run-unattended vehicle and failure to notify police of accident.
Jan. 14 2:47 a.m. – An Onalaska teen was cited in the 300 block of 13th Ct N. for disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property valued at $681.
4:33 a.m. – A 20-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 200 block of 17th Ave. N. and charged with disorderly conduct , battery and criminal damage to property.
Jan. 15
10:13 a.m. – Officers requested a warrant for a 49-year-old man with no permanent address for retail theft of items valued at $39 in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16.
7:43 p.m. – A 48-year-old Onalaska man was taken into custody in the W6100 block of Abbey Roa and cited with operating while under the influence.
Jan 17
4:27 a.m. – A 19-year-old Onalaska man was charged in the 1000 block of Kristy Lane with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery.
Holmen police
Jan. 13
10:15 p.m. – A 28-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the 800 block of Evergreen Drive and was charged with disorderly conduct and battery.
Jan. 15
11:30 p.m. – Officers recovered construction equipment in the 300 block of North Star Road that had been reported stolen.
Onalaska Fire Dept.
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 34 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; an alarm system sounded due to malfunction; an unintentional transmission of alarm; and two carbon monoxide detector activations, no CO.
Holmen Fire Dept.
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 17 EMS calls, a natural gas investigation, a CO investigation and one odor investigation.
