The notion that human trafficking is an overseas problem or happens elsewhere was quickly dispelled by Melissa Kadrmas, commander of the La Crosse Coast Guard Auxiliary and featured speaker at a recent First Free Church justice event in Onalaska.
“Trafficking is going on in every county in Wisconsin,” she said, pointing to the 200 cases reported last year. “And the number one event for human traffickers in Wisconsin is Oktoberfest, right here in La Crosse.”
Kadrmas told the stunned audience that traffickers often rent hotel rooms and Air B&B’s in areas featuring major venues, and in Wisconsin, the La Crosse Oktoberfest tops the list.
Tasked mainly with boater safety by the Department of Homeland Security, the Auxiliary is also trained to spot human trafficking activities. “It’s scary out there,” Kadrmas told the several dozen attendees, “trafficking is the fastest growing enterprise in the world.”
According to Kadrmas, trafficking affects more than 100,000 children aged 11-15 in the United States every year, most of them girls.
“It’s hard to judge a dollar value,” she said, but trafficking has soared to an estimated $32 billion to $150 billion industry.
Kadrmas urged listeners to get involved in local organizations such as New Horizons, the La Crosse Task Force to Eradicate Slavery and First Free’s “Set Me Free Shop that sells merchandise made by trafficked survivors.
Pastor Dave Konkol, First Free’s Justice and Missions pastor, voiced a similar appeal. “We want people to really understand what International Justice Mission is all about,” he said. “It’s the largest Anti-Slavery organization in the world, and its Christian.”
Konkol admits that the subject matter is anything but casual table conversation but recognizes its reality. “We’re going to share some tough things with you tonight,” said Konkol as he introduced a short documentary that explained how the group partners with police departments world-wide to break up trafficking networks.
The film contained footage showing a police raid of a brothel in the Philippines accompanied by International Justice Mission. As of 2016, The group says it has rescued more than 28,000 victims.
Jackie Johnson of La Crosse, who has been a supporter of the justice project for the past three years, noted the vulnerability of the victims. “The outcast is the one who gets roped in,” she said, pointing out that the group advocates for the needy in the “hotspots” around the world.
UW-L connection
As a freshman in high school, Kaylee Mulholland of La Crosse thought she knew a lot about the world until she heard a speaker from International Justic Mission. By the time she entered the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, she had already researched the organization and the problem of worldwide slavery.
Coincidentally, the mission had just opened a chapter on the UW-L campus and Mulholland jumped at the chance to join its leadership team.
Last fall, UW-L students joined with mission chapters around the country to fast for 24 hours and contribute $24 per person to the organization. Their efforts resulted in enough funding to finance six rescue missions.
Hannah Dekeyser from Lomira, Wisconsin, who attended First Free’s event with several other young women from UW-L, said she was moved by what she heard. “I definitely feel I want to get involved in the UW-L chapter,” she said after the meeting. “It’s cool to get involved together.”
K.J. Newkirk from Denver and a sophomore noted that the campus environment at UW-L seemed to be sympathetic to the marginalized of society.
“La Crosse has a lot of people interested in helping,” she said. “We now have a Social Justice minor which helps in finding out what you can do.”
She added that the evening at First Free helped to put faces on the raw statistic of the estimated 40,000 people currently enslaved worldwide.
The First Free event was underwritten by Thrivent Financial. More information on International Justice Mission can be found at IJM.org.
