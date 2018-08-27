Tyler Yogmas of La Crosse was arrested Friday after being implicated in a couple of theft cases in recent weeks but eluding capture — until an Onalaska police officer tackled him near Highways 16 and 157 during a foot chase as he fled Valley View Mall in connection with a shoplifting case there.

An employee at Pro Image Sports at Valley View Mall reported the theft of several items, including jerseys and caps, in a case that La Crosse and Onalaska police worked jointly.

The 31-year-old Yogmas asked to try on several items, said the employee, who asked for a jersey count before he let Yogmas enter the dressing room, according to a La Crosse police report.

Yogmas said seven and, when he exited the dressing room, he appeared to put a couple of jerseys back on a rack, the employee told police.

When the employee stopped Yogmas to challenge him, he allegedly hurled an epithet at the worker, ran out of the store and headed into JC Penney, with the Pro Image employee running after him, the police report said.

Once outside Penney and the mall, Yogmas ran across Hwy. 16 and began asking people on the highway and in store parking lots for rides, according to the police report.

He ran toward Red Lobster, which is where the Onalaska officer was able to tackle him, the report said.

The employee retraced his steps to the store, checking to see whether Yogmas had stashed anything, the police report said.

He found two baseball-style caps — a Golden State Warriors model and a Milwaukee Brewers one, worth $34.99 each, the police report said.

As Yogmas was being booked into the La Crosse County Jail, deputies discovered that he also was wearing a Chicago Bulls/Dennis Rodman jersey worth $130 and a Stephen Curry Golden State jersey worth $79.99.

Other cases in which Yogmas was implicated included the July 31 theft of 150 magic cards and other items from a vehicle, for which he was arrested for receiving stolen property, and the theft of a Neutrogena Microdermabrasion System on Aug. 11 from the Walgreens at 900 West Ave.