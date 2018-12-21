For the time being, the town of Onalaska staff and board will continue to oversee the town’s operations instead of a town administrator.
At its Dec. 11 meeting, Onalaska Town Board took no action on a proposal to develop a job description for an administrator. The supervisors did agree to continue to explore the possibility of hiring an administrator in the future.
Town Chair Rolly Bogert proposed the town look into creating the position at the Oct. 9 board meeting. He believed the growth in the town has generated the need for someone with public administration knowledge and experience.
The town had an administrator in the past, but the position hasn’t been filled in recent years.
At the December meeting, Onalaska Town Supervisor Frank Fogel repeated he was told by a past administrator the town doesn’t need a full-time administrator. Fogel agreed the clerical and management workload was more than can be handled by the town clerk, but the duties aren’t at the level to justify hiring a full-time administrator.
Onalaska Town Supervisor Paula Przywojski had agreed to research other towns with administrators. While researching the matter, Przywojski tried to compare towns similar to Onalaska to see whether they had an administrator and whether she could get job descriptions.
“The towns with administrators are doing the job of managing departments,” Przywojski said. “They have fire, police, water and sewer, parks and recreation departments.”
She learned the wage scale for such a position could be $80,000 or more and that amount didn’t include benefits.
Old dump site
The board took no action regarding the cleanup at an old dump site on Brice Prairie. Supervisor Frank Fogel is contacting salvage and recycling companies that might be interested in removing a large water tank and other scrap metal from a former dumpsite located at the northern end of Brice Prairie. The town hopes the salvaged scrap metal will pay for the cost of the cleanup.
Bogert presented some quotes from a couple business owners for cutting up the tank and remove the scrap stored inside a 10,000-foot building standing on the site. If the building is cleaned out, the town could use it for storage or other needs.
The site was cleaned up by the Environmental Protection Agency in the 1980s. The EPA and the Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the site and groundwater. The agencies deeded the building over to the town about four or five years ago.
Fogel agreed to continue to approach possible contractors about the project.
Infrastructure
The board approved a resolution to authorize the town to accept jurisdiction of Cottage Lane from La Crosse County. The road is on Brice Prairie and part of County Hwy ZB. If the county agrees to the transfer, the town would receive state aid for the quarter mile of roadway.
A resident on Cottage Lane asked the town to redo the roadway, complaining the seal coating put down in October didn’t secure the top layer of gravel and the gravel is getting into residents’ yards.
Bogert agreed to contact the contractor and look into having the road repaired in the spring.
The Onalaska Town Board approved funding the design for the bridge on Mohican Trail in 2020. The county would include the design in its schedule for highway improvements and needed the town to officially commit to the design phase for the bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.