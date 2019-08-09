Sue Amble will be president of the Onalaska Education Foundation for the 2019-’20 school year.
Tracy Breit will be vice president and Angie Mutch will serve as treasurer.
Other returning directors are Mindy Carlisle, Debbie Hosch, Jed Kees, Thomas Smith, Patricia Stellflue, Darla Johnson, Chris Mathy, Peter Woerpel and Todd Antony as the past president adviser.
New to the board are Benjamin Bain, Deanna Ebbert, Wendy Franke, Bridgette Hubbard and John Byus.
The Onalaska Education Foundation Board raises funds to support all Onalaska educators and students both public and private. This is accomplished through various fund-raising events throughout the year, including the Taste of Onalaska held annually in January.
Last year’s efforts allowed the foundation to award Claude Deck Innovative Teacher Grants totaling $22,446. For more information about the Onalaska Education Foundation please go to www.onalaskafoundation.org, or on Facebook.
