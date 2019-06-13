The Onalaska Fire Department is planning a celebration Saturday to honor its 125th anniversary.
Activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the Onalaska Community Days Saturday at the American Legion, Post 336, 732 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska.
Members of the fire department will conduct demonstrations of vehicle extrication, provide educational materials on fire and life safety prevention, display a piece of the World Trade Center as well as various apparatus of the department’s fleet, and the popular water wars for the kids.
For more information, contact the Onalaska Fire Department at (608) 781-9546.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.