Onalaska High School won its first state dance team championship in 27 years at Saturday’s annual Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches State Dance Championships at the La Crosse Center.
Under the leadership of first-year coach Brittany Geary, a 2006 OHS graduate, Onalaska’s squad won the championship trophy in Division 2 for its jazz routine. Onalaska also took fourth in Division 3 poms.
OHS won in both jazz and poms last weekend at the qualifying regional, but Geary noted that the regional score was 24 points lower on the jazz routine than the score the squad notched at state. That was quite a feat, considering all the days that school (and rehearsals) were called off last week in the run-up to the state meet.
To help motivate her dancers, Geary repeated a mantra: “How bad do you want it?” When the dancers were in the middle of their performance at state and were starting to lose a little energy, Geary shouted that mantra, she said, and it was like a booster rocket went off.
“They gave the performance of their lives. They wanted that first place very badly,” Geary said. “Their final performance was incredible and won them the state championship.”
Geary, who never danced on the team when she was in high school, is a substitute teacher in the district, with plans to become a full-time elementary teacher. She has a long history of teaching dance.
“It was actually kind of special for me this year because I had quite a few dancers on the team I had taught over the years,” she said.
The jazz routine also was special because Geary’s longtime friend, Emily Mihalovic, did the choreography for it.
Three of the five seniors on the OHS dance team earned inclusion on the all-state team: Lauren Carlisle, Lizzie Davis and Olivia Foehner.
Aquinas High School’s dance squad also went home with a championship trophy Saturday, winning top honors in Division 5 poms for the fifth year in a row. Aquinas also placed second in Division 3 jazz and had three seniors named to the all-state team: Brooke Langen, Sydney Skemp, and Katie Wanders.
In addition, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s dance team took third place in Division 3 hip-hop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.