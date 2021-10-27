Here are the Onalaska High School October students of the month.
Freshman
Jayden Randall, child of Stephen Randall and Jennifer Lamps
Nominees: Kennedy Busta, Elsa Huber, Miti Patel, Amanuel Putz, Nicholas Putz, Claire Roby, Lucien Vue, Gao Kou Yang
Sophomore
Shyla Lund-Young, child of Scott Young
Nominees: Matias Dahl, Carly Hess, Halie Kapelke, Alex Kirchoff, Jenna Law, Owen Pinter, Mara Smith, Kenji Vang, Ellie Walls
Junior
Emma Jo Candahl, child of Kevin Candahl and Brooke Breeden
Nominees: Kali Bronston, Sam Hegge, Mikai Marsh, Emma McAndrews, Sahmiyah Pantoja, Christopher Scafe, Lukas Von Weiss, Carson Zebell
Senior
Alexander Hronis, child of Stacey Hronis-Johnson and Nick Hronis
Nominees: Brandon Haring, Amanda Johnson, Brianna Law, Caitlyn Shaw, Ella Stage, Abigail Steindorf, Jo Leo Vue
Freddy Extra Effort Awards
Freshman
Snigdha Rajamanuri, daughter of Sriram Rajamanuri and Deepthi Herga
Sophomore
Julienne McDonald, daughter of Aaron and S. Elizabeth McDonald
Junior
Jeremiah Robinson, son of John and Alison Robinson
Senior
Meredith Saner, daughter of Todd and Jennifer Saner