 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onalaska High School October students of the month

  • 0

Here are the Onalaska High School October students of the month.

Freshman

Jayden Randall, child of Stephen Randall and Jennifer Lamps

Nominees: Kennedy Busta, Elsa Huber, Miti Patel, Amanuel Putz, Nicholas Putz, Claire Roby, Lucien Vue, Gao Kou Yang

Sophomore

Shyla Lund-Young, child of Scott Young 

Nominees: Matias Dahl, Carly Hess, Halie Kapelke, Alex Kirchoff, Jenna Law, Owen Pinter, Mara Smith, Kenji Vang, Ellie Walls

Junior

Emma Jo Candahl, child of Kevin Candahl and Brooke Breeden

Nominees: Kali Bronston, Sam Hegge, Mikai Marsh, Emma McAndrews, Sahmiyah Pantoja, Christopher Scafe, Lukas Von Weiss, Carson Zebell

Senior

Alexander Hronis, child of Stacey Hronis-Johnson  and Nick Hronis 

Nominees: Brandon Haring, Amanda Johnson, Brianna Law, Caitlyn Shaw, Ella Stage, Abigail Steindorf, Jo Leo Vue

People are also reading…

 

Freddy Extra Effort Awards

Freshman

Snigdha Rajamanuri, daughter of Sriram Rajamanuri and Deepthi Herga 

Sophomore

Julienne McDonald, daughter of Aaron and S. Elizabeth McDonald

Junior

Jeremiah Robinson, son of John and Alison Robinson 

Senior

Meredith Saner, daughter of Todd and Jennifer Saner

+7 
Alex Hronis.jpg

Hronis
+7 
Emma Jo Candahl.jpg

Candahl
+7 
Jayden Randall.jpg

Randall
+7 
Jeremiah Robinson.jpg

Robinson
+7 
Julienne McDonald.jpg

McDonald
+7 
Meredith Saner.jpg

Saner
+7 
Shyla Lund-Young.jpg

Lund-Young
+7 
Snigdah Rajamanuri.jpg

Rajamanuri
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News